The teaser trailer is out for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, the ninth movie by Quentin Tarantino, king of the cuss words.

“Experience a version of 1969 that could only happen #OnceUponATimeInHollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio tweeted.

The actor and co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie inhabit a bright 1969 Hollywood, where change is afoot in the industry and the world at large. The trailer includes retro shots of the Cinerama Dome on Sunset and the Pussycat, Vogue and Vine theatres on Hollywood Boulevard. There are satin-clad Playboy Bunnies, hippies galore and a little movie magic, with a dash of karate. Or is it kung-fu?