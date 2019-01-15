Of course, Colman lacks those three actresses’ extensive stage experience, and has said that she finds Shakespeare “terrifying” — a fear it would be satisfying to see her confront some time soon. Colman may well go on to become an Oscar-night regular, though she strikes me more as a dame in the making; someone whose place in our culture depends more on the strength of the public’s affection and admiration than the specifics of her CV. The fact that her next major role is Queen Elizabeth II in the forthcoming season of ‘The Crown’ is almost too perfect. “And the winner is...?” More like “All hail”.