An accidental text sent by a grandmother over Thanksgiving in Arizona has turned into a six years of friendship that the internet has eagerly followed. Now, that heartwarming story is being turned into a movie.
Variety reported that Netflix will make a film called ‘The Thanksgiving Text’ based on the true incident when in 2016, Wanda Dench texted who she thought was her grandson to check if he was coming over for Thanksgiving. However, it was the wrong number.
“You not my grandma,” then-high schooler Jamal Hinton said in response to the text he got. “Can I still get a plate tho?”
“Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do ... Feed everyone,” Dench said.
The duo have posted a selfie of their meeting every Thanksgiving and have made headlines with their friendship. Dench’s husband Lonnie used to be part of the celebrations before he died from COVID-19 complications in April 2020.
“We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make,” Dench and Hinton said in a joint statement. “We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message.”
So far, Netflix has not confirmed who will be cast in the movie or who will direct it.