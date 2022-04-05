Model Hailey Bieber has denied reports that she’s pregnant, after many speculated she was expecting a child with husband Justin Bieber.
“I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” Hailey commented under an Instagram post that had the headline: “FANS ARE CONVINCED HAILEY BIEBER IS PREGNANT AFTER SHE WALKS GRAMMYS RED CARPET IN FLOWING GOWN WITH HUSBAND JUSTIN BIEBER.”
Hailey, 25, had worn a loose white Saint Laurent dress on the Grammys red carpet which many saw a sign that she was hiding a baby bump.
Hailey and Justin, 28, had an on and off relationship starting from 2015 and then got engaged in July 2018. They officially got married in a ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.
Recently, the model had a health scare that she wrote about on her Instagram story.
“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote.
She continued: “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”
The post added, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love. -Hailey.”