If there are three passions that India holds true then it can be summed up to films, food and cricket. And Marvel star Jeremy Renner appears to have all three bases covered as he lands in India for what appears to be an undisclosed trip (although we may have an inkling).

Renner, best known for playing Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently in the Indian state of Rajasthan and going by his Instagram post, he appears to have divided his time between feasting and playing gully cricket — clearly a man after our own heart.

The ‘Hawkeye’ actor posted an image on social media where he can be seen wielding a bat as a crowd of onlookers gauge his skills at the crease. “What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!” posted Renner alongside the image, geotagging his location as Alwar City, which is located 150km north of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Another picture on his Instagram Story saw a table heaving with dishes with Renner posting: “Food is so good in India. Different dishes, different regions.”

This isn’t the only time he has lapped up the cuisine in India, with the actor posting sweet treats that were shuttled into his hotel room in New Delhi, shaped in the former of his Avengers family that made the 51-year-old a household name.

While it is unclear what brings Renner to India currently, it just may have something to do with the actor’s new unscripted series for Disney+, titled ‘Rennervations’. For those not in the know, Renner’s passion, when not acting, is construction and modifications and that also happens to be the focus of his new show.

Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner in 'Avengers Endgame' Image Credit: Marvel Studios

According to the official blurb, ‘Rennervations’ is “an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.”