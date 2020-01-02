Singer Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve, and more than 50 tweets, some using vulgarities, the N-word and jibes against rapper Eminem.
“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation,” a Twitter spokesperson told USA Today.
The hackers claimed to be The Chuckling Squad that broke into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well as other celebrities, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz.
The platform said that it secured Dorsey’s account, which became a victim of ‘SIM swapping’ or ‘SIM jacking’ where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card.
It is still not known if Carey’s mobile number was compromised too.