Cast member Margot Robbie poses as she arrives to attend the world premiere of "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn", in London, Britain, January 29, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Actress Margot Robbie, who has played the dark role of Harley Quinn, says she intends to take a break from the character after working on ‘Birds of Prey’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’.

“It was kind of back-to-back filming ‘Birds’... and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting,” Robbie told Entertainment Weekly.

The actress shared that she has no idea when she would play the role again.

A still from 'Birds of Prey'. Image Credit: Supplied

“I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is,” she said.

The actress recently suggested that Harley Quinn is now a more independent character than in previous films as she is no longer dependent on The Joker.

“To me, she has so many facets to her personality, it’s an endless thing to explore with people. I think in the first ‘Suicide Squad’ film she had a certain confidence and cockiness, knowing that she had the protection of the Joker. She was like, ‘I’ll go on this mission, and he’ll get me out of here in a second’... that was kind of her prerogative on that film,” she said.