Lucifer. Image Credit: Netflix

Looks like we are one step closer to a sixth season of ‘Lucifer’, with lead star Tom Ellis reportedly closing a deal to return as the show’s title character for one last time.

After Netflix has swooped in to save the show after Fox gave it the axe, the streaming giant had reportedly initiated talks with series producer Warner Bros to have another season that would mark the series finale. When season 5 ended its truncated run, we saw Ellis’ Lucifer return to the underworld to continue his reign after quitting Earth. Apparently, the coronavirus pandemic played party pooper and the final few days of the season were never shot.

Lucifer Image Credit: Netflix

It is unclear whether the producers will wrap up season 5 first or simply jump on to season 6 with a continuation. Sources have told Deadline that the rest of the cast have also joined in after the producers closed ‘difficult negotiations’ with Ellis.

The Prince of Darkness started his journey on Fox before getting the axe and was picked up for its fourth season by Netflix after fans staged an intense social media campaign for its revival. Based on comic book characters created by Neil Gaiman for DC’s Vertigo Imprint, ‘Lucifer’ follows the story of the Devil who decides to head down to Earth after he get bored in hell. Somehow he ends up running a nightclub in Los Angeles and teams up with Detective Chloe Decker to fight crime.