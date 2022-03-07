Kim Kardashian turned heads as she strutted down to the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week wrapped in yellow caution tape emblazoned with the fashion brand’s name.
Reminiscent of her Met Gala look, minus the shroud covering her face, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ alum made an entrance in her bright body-hugging catsuit, which was accompanied by Balenciaga’s Hourglass handbag, which was also taped up, along with black sunglasses.
Kardashian apparently made “a sticky tape-y sound” when she walked, according to New York Times fashion director/critic Vanessa Friedman, who was at the Le Bourget exhibition center for the event.
“I’m scared it’s going to rip when I sit down,” Kardashian admitted, per Friedman, reported Page Six. “Should I just let it rip?”
This is Kardashian’s first high profile public appearance, days after a Los Angeles judge finalised her divorce from rapper Kanye West and declared her legally single while the couple still sort out custody of their four children and property issues.
Kardashian had been pushing to get herself legally separated from West while she dates ‘Saturday Night Live’ host Pete Davidson.