Kid Rock seems to have rolled out of bed in a bad mood on Friday — and decided, for whatever reason, to take it out with a vile, sexist tweet about pop star Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies... period,” the 48-year-old Trump supporter tweeted. “And it looks like she will [expletive] Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

Let’s pause for a moment and take that all in. Politics slammed. Check. Motivation impugned. Check. Lewd, sexist insult hurled. Check.

All this from the guy who faked a run for Michigan’s Senate in 2017 in order to promote his own merchandise.

Swift had been publicly apolitical until the past year, when she started using her platform to endorse Democratic candidates in the Tennessee legislature, support LGBTQ rights and urge young people to register to vote.

Twitter’s response to Kid Rock was immediate, personal, essentially one-sided and largely unprintable — but here are a few of the clean replies.

“Literally any rock is better than Kid Rock. Fraggle Rock, Jailhouse Rock, the Rock, Chris Rock, a small rock that flew up from the road and cracked my windshield.” — @adamcbest

“You’re pathetic.” — @chrissyteigen

“Kid Rock thinks he’s my generation’s Lynyrd Skynyrd but he’s more like if there was a third Van Zant brother who needed a home care worker after banging his head on a poorly designed water slide.” — @MarkAgee

“I’m so mad at Kid Rock that I’m going to go in my attic and find his latest cassette from 1996 and throw it out.” — @tonyposnanski

“My condolences to all the people who can’t boycott Kid Rock any more than they already are.” — @RobertMaguire_