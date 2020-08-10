Author Katherine Schwarzenegger has given birth to her first child with husband Chris Pratt, according to reports.
Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight in a video.
“They’re doing great. Just got her a little gift,” Patrick said as he left a market in Santa Barbara, California, on August 9. The 26-year-old could be seen holding a gift with a pink ribbon.
It’s unclear when the child was born or whether it’s a girl or boy.
Ahead of the birth, Katherine’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed his excitement about becoming a grandad for the first time.
“Think about this for a second... there’s three gene pools that you can do,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May. “There’s Kennedy, there’s Schwarzenegger, and Pratt. We can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban missile crisis... We can go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about it!”
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor Pratt shares a son Jack with ex-wife, actress Anna Faris. The couple got divorced in 2018 after nine years of marriage.
Pratt, 40, made his relationship with Katherine, 30, public in 2018 after the finalisation of the divorce. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on June 8, 2019 in Montecito, California.