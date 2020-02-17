Singer says he wants to protect the young Grammy-winner

Singer Justin Bieber got emotional during an interview talking about wanting to protect young star Billie Eilish.

“Let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her,” said Bieber during an interview with Zane Lowe, reports People.

“But yeah, just protecting the moment because people take for granted encounters,” the singer added as he began to cry.

“Yeah, so, yeah, I just want to protect her,” he continued. “I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me I’m just a call away.”

Eilish, who made history at the Grammy Awards 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever to win the four main categories (she won five in total), shared a clip of Bieber’s emotional interview on Instagram.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer also posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a Justin Bieber T-shirt, and showed off her room at the time, with posters of the ‘Baby’ hit maker.

“Stream changes,” Eilish wrote, referring to Bieber’s new album.

Bieber commented on the post, writing: “Love you!”, while his wife Hailey Baldwin also commented with a heart emoji.

In his recent 10-part YouTube docuseries, ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’, the singer opened up about his inner demons and his battle with addiction.