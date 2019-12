Image Credit:

‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ puts ‘Frozen 2’ on second-place ice, while Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ opened with one of the worst box office debuts for the director.

The Sony film starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart brought in $60.1 million (Dh220.7 million) in the US and Canada to break a three-day record for a comedy in December for the production company. The sequel is a follow-up to 2017’s ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ which grossed $962 million worldwide.

A week before it opened in North America, Sony’s ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ debuted in 18 international countries where it made $52.5 million. The film was Hart’s first movie release since the actor-comedian suffered a serious back injury after his vintage muscle car he was riding in crashed in California in September.

“People were like ‘another reboot’ of a well-known franchise, but the movie delivered so well on the promise of the marketing, and the whole concept of the movie just resonated with audiences,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for the box office tracker Comscore. “It’s going to play well in the long haul.”

‘Frozen 2’ dropped to second place with $19.2 million in North America after claiming top box office spot for three straight weeks, earning $367 million since its November 22 release. The animated film following the adventures of Anna and Elsa crossed the $1 billion mark globally to become Disney Animation’s third billion-dollar project along with ‘Frozen’ and ‘Zootopia.’ It also became Walt Disney Studio’s sixth billion-dollar release in 2019.

‘Richard Jewell’ landed at No 4, bringing in $5 million. The film took aim at the media and federal investigators for what he sees as a rush to judgement after the 1996 Olympics bombing in Atlanta.

The 89-year-old Eastwood calls Jewell’s story “a great American tragedy.” The docudrama focuses on Jewell, who was initially hailed as a hero for finding a bomb at the event held at Centennial Olympic Park and clearing bystanders from the area.

One person was killed and 111 were injured when the bomb exploded.

Jewell likely helped prevent many more casualties, but within a few days was reported to be the focus of the FBI investigation, and the public quickly turned on him. He was cleared three months later after his life had been upended by the investigation and public scrutiny.

The film fell under immense scrutiny from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution which objected to the movie’s portrayal of the late journalist Kathy Scruggs, who seemingly sleeps with an FBI agent.

Olivia Wilde, who plays Scruggs, posted a series of tweets on Thursday that she does not believe the real-life journalist “traded sex for tips” despite the insinuation in the movie.

Despite the low numbers, Dergarabedian believes ‘Richard Jewell’ could build a larger audience over time.