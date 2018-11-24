Veteran actress Julie Andrews will voice a key role in upcoming superhero film Aquaman.
The movie, led by Jason Momoa, is from the house of DC Films and Warner Bros.
Andrews will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature that helps Momoa’s waterbound hero broker peace between Atlantis and the dry land.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Peter Safran, a producer on Aquaman, said: “We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered.
“And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer.”
Aquaman releases in the UAE on December 13.