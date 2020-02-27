Jude Law, Warwick Davis and Evanna Lynch are among the readers in an all-star recording of JK Rowling’s ‘The Tales of Beedle the Bard’, the first time her Harry Potter spin-off has been available as an audiobook.

Audible, the audiobook producer and distributor, announced Wednesday that ‘Beedle the Bard’ will go on sale March 31. The audio release is a joint project between Audible and Rowling’s Pottermore. According to Audible, “at least 90 per cent” of the proceeds going to Potter will be given to Lumos, the non-profit founded by Rowling that helps children in orphanages worldwide find permanent homes.