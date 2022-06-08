After being the subject of countless news reports, videos and social media posts in the past few weeks, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is aiming to capture a new audience on TikTok.

Depp joined the popular video sharing app on June 7 days after winning a high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Jurors awarded the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor $15 million in damages from Heard, while Heard got $2 million in damages.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared,” Depp wrote in the caption to his TikTok post, which featured a video montage of him on tour with musician Jeff Beck. There were also clips shows fans holding placards of support for him as he attended trial.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Image Credit: AP

He continued in his note: “And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.” At the time of publishing, Depp had amassed 7.4 million followers.

Following the news of Depp’s TikTok account, CNN quoted Heard’s spokesperson as saying in a statement: “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is...be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Depp, 58, had sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece — even though she didn’t name him directly.

Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a “hoax.” Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who was violent in their relationship.

Depp has found a large wave of support in real life and on social media amid the trial, while Heard has been the subject of ridicule and online threats.