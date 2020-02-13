The celebrity couple are reportedly pregnant with their first child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Image Credit: Instagram

The Jonas family is about to get a new member with Sophie Turner expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas.

JustJared broke the story, citing multiple sources that the ‘Game of Thrones’ star is pregnant. The news was also later confirmed by E! News.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” JustJared posted, citing a source.

The couple was last spotted together at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which saw a performance by the Jonas Brothers, while their wives, Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, danced away in their seats.

Joe and Turner surprised fans in May last year, when they got married in a secret Las Vegas ceremony following their appearance at the Billboard Music Awards. The wedding was live streamed by Diplo, who later claimed he had no clue the ceremony was real.

The duo had a formal wedding in France, shortly after the Vegas ceremony, which was a star-studded affair with Turner’s colleagues from ‘Game of Thrones’ attending the event.