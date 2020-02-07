Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have professionally come together for their first project in which they will be seen interacting with soon-to-be-married couples and share their stories through an upcoming series.
Nick took to his Instagram and shared the news, while appealing to engaged couples to participate and support their show.
“Priyanka and I are so excited about the series that we are developing with Amazon Prime,” Nick said in the video.
In the accompanying post, Nick wrote: “If you are planning on getting married in the spring or early summer of 2020, we want to hear your love story,” while sharing a link in his Instagram bio.