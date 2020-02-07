Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have professionally come together for their first project in which they will be seen interacting with soon-to-be-married couples and share their stories through an upcoming series.

Nick took to his Instagram and shared the news, while appealing to engaged couples to participate and support their show.

“Priyanka and I are so excited about the series that we are developing with Amazon Prime,” Nick said in the video.