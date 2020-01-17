Image Credit:

Nearly a year after the Jonas Brothers dropped ‘Sucker’ on their unsuspecting fans, the trio have collaborated once again with their wives.

‘What A Man Gotta Do’, which released on January 17, features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas in the video that incidentally also pays tribute to three classic Hollywood films.

The video opens with Nick Jonas dressed in a crisp white shirt, a play off from Tom Cruise in ‘Risky Business’. Joining Nick in the segment is his wife and Bollywood star Priyanka, channeling Rebecca De Mornay.

In the second segment of the video, fans can see Joe and Sophie channel their inner John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, as they give a spin on the iconic high school dance from ‘Grease’ — even repeating some of the choreography.

Not to be left behind, Kevin and his wife of 10 years, Danielle, recreate the iconic boombox scene from ‘Say Anything…’ that was originally picturised on John Cusack and Ione Skye. Although, with the tape unspooling in the boombox, Kevin is seen improvising with his cellphone.

The 3.40 minute song had already locked in more than 195,000 views on YouTube within an hour of the video dropping.

The Jonas Brothers last collaborated with their wives in February 2019, when the six of them featured in the ‘Sucker’ music video, which was a play on an Alice in Wonderland fantasy, which has racked up 245 million views on YouTube till date. The song was the first released by the brothers in six years, which was a part of their album ‘Happiness Begins’, which released in June last year.

Soon after, the trip appeared in an Amazon documentary, titled ‘Chasing Happiness’.