Singer Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn has responded to rumours that they are engaged, without saying much about their relationship.
“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” the British actor told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published on Wednesday.
“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” he added.
In the past few months, rumours about the actor and Grammy winning singer being engaged have ramped up, with one publication claiming the proposal took place during a trip to Cornwall in January.
Alwyn and Swift have been dating for around six years and have been notoriously private about their relationship — and there’s a reason for that.
“We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given,” Alwyn said. “So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”
Swift, known for songs such as ‘Love Story’ and ‘Shake It Off’, has also been candid about why she does not talk about her relationship.
“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” Swift told The Guardian in 2019.