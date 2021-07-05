Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of 'DareDevil' in 2003. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted together again, arm-in-arm and looking very cosy — if there were any doubts about their rekindled romance.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were seen taking a stroll in the Hamptons glued to each other’s sides in matching casual beige outfits, Page Six reported along with pictures of the serene moment.

Earlier, the two were seen on the opposite US coastline, at Hollywood’s Universal Studios. Accompanying them at the fun outing were Lopez’s twins Max and Emme, 13, and Affleck’s son Samuel, 9. It was reportedly the first time that the couple was seen with one of Affleck’s kids.

In June, Lopez and Affleck seemed to lean into the rumours that they were back together, years after their high-profile relationship ended in 2004.

The couple was spotted kissing at a dinner at Nobu in Malibu, which was attended by family members including the singer’s children. If that’s not an indiction that this is official, we don’t know what is.

The pair have been pictured together several times in the recent past, with their reunion coming soon after Lopez’s split from longtime partner Alex Rodriguez in mid-April after four years together.

Lopez, known for her chart-topping music and hit movies, and Oscar-winning Affleck first started dating all the way back in 2002 and they were famously known as ‘Bennifer’ — kick-starting the relationship portmanteau trend. Their relationship dominated headlines until the end of their engagement in 2004. However, they’ve remained close over the years, but have yet to confirm their reunion to the public.