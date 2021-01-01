1 of 11
Gone were the revelry and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds that typify Times Square on New Year’s Eve, replaced by empty streets and an eerie quiet as the final moments of 2020 ticked away. This was New Year’s Eve in the age of COVID-19.
Crowd control gave way to crowd prevention, as police closed the Crossroads of the World to vehicles and onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse of the glittering, crystal ball that still descended down a flagpole to mark the stroke of midnight. Would-be partygoers were urged to watch the ball drop on television.
Still, modest throngs of people gathered just outside the police perimeter, which took on the feel of a tailgate as midnight neared. Many said they wanted to end a challenging year on their own terms. Small groups of revellers, some wearing glittery hats, filmed their distant view of Times Square on their phones and broke out in cheers at midnight. There were kisses and toasts, but police quickly broke up the crowds gathered along Broadway after the ball fell.
Some celebrity performers took to stages set up in the mostly empty square to sing to a small group of masked essential workers. In the final minutes before midnight, Jennifer Lopez sang the Aerosmith classic ‘Dream On’ beneath a blast of confetti. A brief burst of fireworks blasted and more confetti flew as the countdown hit midnight.
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020.
Actor and singer Billy Porter performs in Times Square.
Singer Cyndi Lauper on stage.
Brazilian superstar Anitta also performed at the New Year's Eve concert.
Singer Gloria Gaynor performed her hit track 'I Will Survive'.
Singer Pitbull performs in Times Square.
Singer Machine Gun Kelly rocked the stage.
