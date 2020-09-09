TAB_190318_Vanguard_CE05~1-1552920833085
Superstar Jackie Chan talks to the media about his latest movie 'Vanguard' at Dubai Studio City on March 19, 2019. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
“A breathtaking high-speed showdown on the streets of Dubai” — that’s how Jackie Chan’s latest film, ‘Vanguard’, is being described. And it’s officially hitting cinemas on October 8.

Chan, who was in the UAE to shoot for ‘Vanguard’ in March 2019, plays the leader of an international security agency that caters to the world’s elite.

But, after one of their clients is taken hostage during the Lunar New Year in London’s Chinatown, Chan helms a rescue operation that spans Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Some familiar locations include Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall.

Back in January, all worldwide releases of the film were postponed until further notice.

Jackie Chan talks to the media about 'Vanguard' at Dubai Studio City. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Earlier this year, studios behind seven Chinese releases, originally meant to screen during the lucrative Lunar New Year holiday, made the decision to delay their films to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus in cinema halls.

Now, ‘Vanguard’ is set to premiere in the first week of October.