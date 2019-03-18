The movie star spoke about his latest role during a break from filming

Jackie Chan talks to the media about his latest movie Vanguard at Dubai Studio City. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Global superstar Jackie Chan is back in Dubai to film another movie — and this time, he’s getting even more help from the Dubai Police.

Chan, who filmed the Indian-Chinese film ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ in the UAE back in 2015, has returned with director Stanley Tong to shoot ‘Vanguard’.

The action film follows the head of a private Chinese security agency (Chan), who teams up with Dubai intelligence personnel to capture the bad guys.

“We’ve been travelling around, every day, we’re looking at the building, the construction, whatever I can use [for] explosion, car chasing. At this moment, I was walking around the studio, and the studios are very good — and very clean, very organised,” Chan told Gulf News tabloid!.

The actor took a break from filming at Dubai Studio City on Monday afternoon to have lunch with his crew and chat with the media.

“After ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, I go back, I tell all my friends, no matter Hong Kong, Taiwan, all the directors there, you should film in Dubai... When you film here, you’re comfortable, the police help, the government helps. You just [don’t have to] worry about it,” said Chan.

Summing up his latest movie in three words, Chan said: “Action. Comedy. Explosion.”

Director Tong, who has been working with the actor for decades, added: “[Chan] likes to always be the good guy and try to save the day,”

ALL AROUND DUBAI

‘Vanguard’ features an international cast as well as Emirati and UAE-based actors.

The crew have been shooting around Dubai for three weeks with one week left to go, according to producer Ammar Al Khrisat, who described Chan as down-to-earth.

“He is always with his crew — he prefers his crew to go and eat before him. As a person, he’s very humble,” said Al Khrisat.

Jamal Al Sharif, the chairman of Dubai Film and TV Commission, spoke similarly about the 64-year-old cinematic icon, who became famous for doing the majority of his own stunts. His previous roles include ‘Rush Hour’, ‘Police Story’ and ‘Rumble in the Bronx’.

“He loves everyone... He has fans all over the globe. Remember, he’s not just a Chinese or Asian celebrity, he’s a global celebrity. They love him in [the] US, they love him in the Arab world. Every child who grew up with Jackie Chan today talks about him,” said Al Sharif.

Chan also took time to comment on the upcoming International Day of Happiness (March 20) and what happiness means to him.

“Whatever you do, do the best you can. More helping people. I do a lot of charity, and after I do charity, it makes myself happy. And besides that, every day, I wake up, [I do] training, make movie, [and] at night with my friend, have dinner. That’s [my] most happy things,” said Chan.

“The only thing I don’t like is a holiday,” he added, with a smile. “Work, work, work.”

WHAT IS ‘VANGUARD’?

Chan’s latest action film will see him play a hero once again. Explaining the plot of the movie, producer Maxine De Vere said: “It’s all about three different groups of people being tracked and followed, some by not so good people, some by good people. They’re tracked to Dubai, and when the intelligence forces from outside come in, the Dubai Police and their task force and SWAT are already onto the case, and they capture all the baddies. [Chan’s character] is a good guy working with intelligence around the world.”