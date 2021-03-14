Fans are one step closer to seeing the Caped Crusader take to the screens as filmmaker Matt Reeves confirmed ‘The Batman’ had wrapped up production.
Reeves took to his Twitter handle to announce the update, writing: “#LastDay #TheBatman cc: @GreigfraserD,” along with a shout out to his director of photography.
The Reeves version features Robert Pattinson as Batman, while Jeffrey Wright plays Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon.
The reboot also stars Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Paul Dano, Barry Keoghan, and Peter Sarsgaard, among others. While the plot details have yet not been revealed, the film is slated to release on March 4, 2022.
The film has experienced several production delays on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, which reportedly also affected lead star Pattinson. Last year, the film’s shoot was stalled for nearly six months in March, before resuming in September.
However, the shoot had to be stalled again when Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus.
As fans eagerly await the release of the superhero adventure, Batman will return to the small screen on March 19, when ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ drops on HBO Max. In the UAE, the film will release for digital purchase on March 18 through beIN and OSN VOD, with eLife, Switch TV, Du and OSN basic to follow on April 2.
The DC Universe site lists the dates as estemitated, so the dates are subject to change.