Indiana Jones fever is gripping the UK as Disney’s multi-million dollar movie-making machine rolls across the country – currently shooting at various locations in North East England, for the as-yet-untitled fifth Indiana Jones film. Leading man Harrison Ford, who will be 79 in July, is reprising his swashbuckling lead role one final time. Disney has confirmed that this will be the last in the franchise, declaring that no one else can play the part but Ford.
Infographic: Fifth Indiana Jones movie filming underway
