Harish Patel Image Credit: GN Archives

Veteran Indian actor Harish Patel got a chance to work with some of the finest names in Hollywood such as Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan among many others in the upcoming superhero film ‘Eternals’ and he cannot believe his luck.

The 68-year-old, who has worked in Bollywood films such as ‘Mohra’, ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha’, Kanti Shah’s cult film ‘Gunda’ and ‘Zubeidaa’, has talked about the difference he has seen in the star culture on international sets as compared to Bollywood.

Harish Patel and Kumail Nanjiani in 'Eternals' Image Credit: IMdB

“There is no star here (internationally). They are just so simple, grounded and humble. They are just thorough professionals,” said Patel.

“They don’t have it in their heads that ‘I am a star’, which I feel is there (in Bollywood) in some stars have it in their head that ‘I am a star, I am a big star’. It seems with their entry only. The way they come on the sets.”

Harish plays a manager, Kumail Nanjiani’s character is a Bollywood star and a superhero named Kingo in Marvel’s upcoming film. The Indian actor says that the Pakistan-origin actor-comedian nailed the style of Hindi film stars in ‘Eternals’.

Marvel's Eternals Image Credit: Marvel Studios

“Kumail Nanjiani has portrayed that very well in ‘Eternals’. The Bollywood star which shows on his face... The way he has nailed it is amazing. Kumail is an amazing actor,” he added.

‘Eternals’, directed by Chloe Zhao, who won this year’s Best Director Oscar for ‘Nomadland’, is the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is releasing on November 5.

Cast member Angelina Jolie arrives at the premiere for the film "Eternals" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image Credit: Reuters

It also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, with Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Academy Award-winner Angelina Jolie.

In the film, Patel has shared screen space with all Hollywood personalities apart from Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington.

“I am almost with everyone in the scenes. Unfortunately, I do not have a scene with Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington. I am with everyone else,” he said.

So, how was it working with Jolie?

Angelina Jolie at the 'Eternals' premiere in LA

“When we work that time it doesn’t strike how big a person you are sharing screen space with. These people are so grounded and humble. They don’t even have it in their head that they are such big people. We all helped each other while working.”

He credits Zhao for briefing and helping him.

“And when you have a director like Chloe Zhao, who has explained everything to you in the beginning then you don’t have to take any kind of tension or stress. It reflects in the film.”

The actor still pinches himself to believe his luck.