Director Peter Farrelly, winner of Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for "Green Book"
Best actress: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"
Best actor: Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Best supporting actress: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
Foreign language film: Mexico's "Roma"
Original screenplay: "Green Book," Nick Vallelonga, Peter Farrelly and Brian Currie.
Adapted screenplay: "BlacKkKlansman," Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
Original Song: "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.
Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
Bob Persichetti,Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller pose with the award for Best Animated Feature film for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Original Score: "Black Panther," Ludwig Goransson
Costume design: Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"
Hannah Beachler celebrates with her Oscar for Best Production Design for "Black Panther"
Nina Hartstone and John Warhusrt with their awards for Best Sound Editing for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali pose with the award for Best Sound Mixing for "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Film Editing: John Ottman, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Best Animated Short Film winners for "Bao" Domee Shi (R) and Becky Neiman-Cobb
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton with their award for Best Documentary Short Subject award for the film "Period. End Of Sentence."
Best Visual Effects winners for "First Man" Ian Hunter (L), Paul Lambert (2R), Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm
Best Live Action Short Film winners for "Skin" Director Guy Nattiv, and his wife actress Jaime Ray Newman
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin accept the award for Best Documentary Feature for "Free Solo"
Best Makeup and Hairstyling winners for "Vice" Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney
