Director Peter Farrelly, winner of Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for "Green Book" Image Credit: AFP
Best actress: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" Image Credit: AP
Best actor: Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody" Image Credit: AFP
Best supporting actress: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk" Image Credit: AFP
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book" Image Credit: AP
Foreign language film: Mexico's "Roma" Image Credit: Reuters
Original screenplay: "Green Book," Nick Vallelonga, Peter Farrelly and Brian Currie. Image Credit: AFP
Adapted screenplay: "BlacKkKlansman," Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee Image Credit: AP
Original Song: "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. Image Credit: AP
Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma" Image Credit: AP
Bob Persichetti,Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller pose with the award for Best Animated Feature film for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Image Credit: AP
Original Score: "Black Panther," Ludwig Goransson Image Credit: AFP
Costume design: Ruth Carter, "Black Panther" Image Credit: AP
Hannah Beachler celebrates with her Oscar for Best Production Design for "Black Panther" Image Credit: Reuters
Nina Hartstone and John Warhusrt with their awards for Best Sound Editing for "Bohemian Rhapsody" Image Credit: AP
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali pose with the award for Best Sound Mixing for "Bohemian Rhapsody" Image Credit: AP
Film Editing: John Ottman, "Bohemian Rhapsody" Image Credit: AFP
Best Animated Short Film winners for "Bao" Domee Shi (R) and Becky Neiman-Cobb Image Credit: AFP
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton with their award for Best Documentary Short Subject award for the film "Period. End Of Sentence." Image Credit: Reuters
Best Visual Effects winners for "First Man" Ian Hunter (L), Paul Lambert (2R), Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm Image Credit: AFP
Best Live Action Short Film winners for "Skin" Director Guy Nattiv, and his wife actress Jaime Ray Newman Image Credit: AFP
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin accept the award for Best Documentary Feature for "Free Solo" Image Credit: AP
Best Makeup and Hairstyling winners for "Vice" Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney Image Credit: AFP
