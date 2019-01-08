Actor Idris Elba has praised his ‘Cats’ co-star Taylor Swift.
Speaking to Access Hollywood backstage at the 76th Golden Globes on Sunday evening, Elba said: “Taylor and I have known each other for a couple of years and we’re cool you know. She is a good girl; she is a great artist and she has got a really great heart.
“I’m so excited to work with her in this film, she is going to be amazing. And not only is she a musician but she is an actress as well. I’m an actor, she has got chops. She holds her own. There is no doubt.”
The film is based on the award-winning musical of the same name.
Swift previously gushed about her fans and how she feels lucky to have fans that care about her.