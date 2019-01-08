Taylor Swift arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Actor Idris Elba has praised his ‘Cats’ co-star Taylor Swift.

Speaking to Access Hollywood backstage at the 76th Golden Globes on Sunday evening, Elba said: “Taylor and I have known each other for a couple of years and we’re cool you know. She is a good girl; she is a great artist and she has got a really great heart.

“I’m so excited to work with her in this film, she is going to be amazing. And not only is she a musician but she is an actress as well. I’m an actor, she has got chops. She holds her own. There is no doubt.”

The film is based on the award-winning musical of the same name.

Swift previously gushed about her fans and how she feels lucky to have fans that care about her.