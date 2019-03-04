Image Credit: Supplied

Hollywood actor Idris Elba, 46, feels he is “a bit” of a “man child”.

Elba, who has two children — Isan, 17, and Winston, 4 — from previous relationships and is engaged to Sabrina Dhowre, can relate to playing faded DJ Charlie in the upcoming series ‘Turn Up Charlie’ because he still wants to live out parts of his own youth, despite his adult responsibilities, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“What’s interesting about it is that my character isn’t paternal. He’s a man child. Which I feel I am a bit — I can relate to that. I’m a dad, a parent and I love my kids. But there are parts of my youth that I feel like I haven’t quite lived — and I will,” said Elba.

“The whole 30s is the new 20s thing, that’s all true. Young people seem to be younger for longer. And people in their 40s still seem to be doing things they were doing in their 30s. I think that’s okay.”

The ‘Luther’ actor said he worries about his daughter’s use of social media and thinks she, along with many other teenagers, is “addicted” to using her phone but doesn’t think he has the power to change things.