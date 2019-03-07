The actor is currently in talks to replace Will Smith in the Warner Bros sequel

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Idris Elba speaks onstage at Netflix's 'Turn Up Charlie' For Your Consideration event at Pacific Design Center on March 02, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Idris Elba is readying to join the ‘Suicide Squad’.

The actor is currently in talks to replace Will Smith in the Warner Bros sequel, sources tell The Times.

Elba would assume the role of Deadshot, the “never miss” sharpshooter driven to get the mission done so he could get home to his daughter. Smith exited the follow-up to the 2016 DC movie last week. Directed by ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ alum James Gunn, it’s set to hit theatres on August 6, 2021.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel wouldn’t be Elba’s first superhero movie. He previously played the Asgardian gatekeeper and Thor ally Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Heimdall was among the many Asgardians killed by Thanos in 2018’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elba mentioned that he was itching for a heftier role in the Marvel universe.

“It’s been great, but I kinda think I need a bit more,” he said. “I want to be a superhero. I like the idea of that.”

Elba’s upcoming projects also include Universal’s adaptation of the Broadway musical ‘Cats’. He will also play the villain in the ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off ‘Hobbs and Shaw’, which opens on August 2.