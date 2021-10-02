Actor, who is often seen in Dubai, spoke of best and worst films of his Hollywood career

Will Smith Image Credit: AP

Will Smith is one of those stars who can slip into any type of role with ease, making you believe he’s the only one who could ever be considered for the part.

Perhaps this is why his repertoire of films range from all out action-comedies such as ‘Bad Boys’ and tear-jerkers such as ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’, which even won him an Oscar nomination.

The Pursuit of Happyness Image Credit: IMDb

However, in a rare moment of insight, Smith spoke about the one film he regretted doing in a recent interview as part of ‘GQ’s ‘Actually Me’ series.

On Quora, Smith was asked: “In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?”

Smith didn’t shy away from replying. “For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first ‘Men in Black’ and ‘Pursuit of Happyness’. For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies.”

Will Smith in the Wild Wild West along with Salma Hayek and Kevin Kline Image Credit: IMDb

The worst? “I don’t know; ‘Wild Wild West’ is a thorn in my side. To see myself in chaps… I don’t like it,” he added.

In fact, Smith’s role in 1999’s ‘Wild Wild West’ caused him to turn down the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix’, which went on to become one of the most top rated and critically acclaimed film franchises of all times.