Actor Shia LaBeouf Image Credit: REUTERS

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has been dropped by his talent agency following abuse allegations levelled against him by his former girlfriend, singer FKA twigs.

LaBeouf reportedly checked into inpatient treatment over a month ago when the abuse allegations first surfaced following a report in The New York Times.

FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf. Image Credit: AP

The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that talent agency CAA has taken the call to drop the actor following FKA twigs filing a lawsuit against LaBeouf over physical, emotional and mental abuse, battery and allegedly infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease.

CAA is also the same talent agency that recently dropped Marilyn Manson from representation after actress Evan Rachel Wood came forward with allegations of abuse against the singer. Meanwhile, Hollywood star Armie Hammer was also just dropped by WME amid a controversy over graphic messages he allegedly sent out to several women over social media, which included cannibalism fantasies.

One source said LaBeouf is the one who decided to step away from the agency.

On December 11, FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf where she alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. The lawsuit also alleged some disturbing claims, which included LaBeouf reportedly driving recklessly with her in the car unless she told him she loved him. Karolyn Pho, a stylist and another former girlfriend of LaBeouf’s, is also named in the lawsuit.

LaBeouf hasn’t responded to the most recent revelations, but in December, he had issued a statement to the New York Times stating many of the allegations were not true.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations,” he said in the statement. “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”