The actor was at the free Malibu testing site set up by his organisation CORE

Sean Penn Image Credit: AP

Actor Sean Penn was spotted getting tested for coronavirus with a nasal swab.

The 59-year-old star was at the free Malibu testing site set up by his organisation CORE (Community Organised Relief Effort).

He kept his backpack on as he leant back in an outdoor chair to be tested by a staff member in a mask, gloves, face shield and hazmat suit.

CORE, which Penn founded in 2010 to help with earthquake relief in Haiti, is now collaborating with LA Mayor Eric Garcetti to combat the ongoing health crisis. The non-profit’s goal is to establish free drive-in testing sites in Los Angeles, working with both the mayor and fire department, according to USA Today.

Penn’s goal is to “save lives and alleviate depletion of resources” with the programme. He himself works at the testing site in Malibu where he lives.