Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are all set to welcome their fourth baby.
On Thursday, the former “Gossip Girl” star, 35, showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.
Lively and Reynolds started dating in 2011 before getting married in 2012. They have three daughters — James, seven, Inez, five and Betty, two.
“I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,” Lively quipped at the event.
The actress has often spoken about the joys of being a mother.
“Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin,” Lively told Forbes in May. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”
Earlier, Reynolds, best known for his role in ‘Deadpool’, talked about his decision to step away from acting for a bit to focus on fatherhood.
He said, “The biggest thing for me, and I know you have kids as well, is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids.”
“When I’m shooting a film, I’m oftentimes in Europe, I’m away, there are incredibly long hours, it’s a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time, not just because I’m performing but I’m also generally producing and writing on my movies as well.”
He added, “I really enjoy being a presenter dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.”