Facebook co-founder and philanthropist Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo of himself with his wife Priscilla Chan on social media to mark the New Year. The year is set to be even more special for the couple as they are expecting their third baby. "Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023," the Meta CEO said in the caption.
Image Credit: insta/ zuck
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Kondidela: South Indian superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child. Ram Charan's father, superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the news. The announcement read - "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni."
Image Credit: insta/ alwaysramcharan
Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider: It’s double joy for this family. Oscar winning actress Swank and husband Schneider told a US news channel: "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom … And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." In another interview, she gave her fans an update about feeling good in her second trimester. "I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that … But I'm feeling good right now."
Image Credit: insta/hilaryswank
Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar: 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child together. She broke the news with an adorable animated video in December last year which reads, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."
Image Credit: insta/ gauaharkhan
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine: The model confirmed on September 15 that she and the Maroon 5 front man and her husband Levine are expecting their third child.
Image Credit: insta/ behatiprinsloo
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: Hollywood's coolest parents. This power couple will welcome their fourth baby. They already have adorable daughters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.
Image Credit: insta/ blakelively
Neha Marda and Aayushman Agarwal: Indian Tv serial 'Balika Vadhu' actor is expecting her first child. Taking to Instagram, in November last year, Marda shared an adorable picture with her husband and wrote, "Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam. Finally god has arrived in me. Baby Coming soon 2023."
Image Credit: insta/ nehamarda
Atlee - Krishna Priya: The Indian filmmaker, Atlee, along with his wife Krishna Priya are expecting their first child. Atlee's wife Krishna Priya took to social media recently and wrote: Happy to announce that we are pregnant and need all your blessing and love...With love Atlee & Priya".
Image Credit: insta/ atlee47
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar: The eldest daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill and Melissa Gates, announced her pregnancy on social media last year. They will embark on a new chapter in their life soon and are understandably excited. Sharing a photo of her Thanksgiving celebrations with her husband, she wrote on Instagram: "Thankful. 💚🍼."
Image Credit: insta/ jenniferkgates