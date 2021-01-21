Hollywood actress Christina Ricci has been granted a domestic violence restraining order against her husband James Heerdegen, months after she filed for divorce.
The judge’s restraining order states that Heerdegen has to stay 100 yards away from Ricci and their six-year-old son Freddie, according to People. He will also have to stay away from their dog.
The 40-year-old actress claims that Heerdegen has physically abused her on multiple occasions starting in December 2019, when he allegedly beat her and spat on her.
The ‘Casper’ actress filed for divorce in July 2020 citing irreconcilable differences, but the proceedings have been delayed during the pandemic. According to People, Ricci’s court filing says that due to the COVID-19 lockdown she was “stuck in the house with a man who had physically and emotionally abused me, and knew that I wanted to end the marriage.”
Heerdegen’s attorney told TMZ that his client “unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms Ricci as having occurred in 2020.”
Ricci and Heerdegen, a camera operator for films and television, met on the set of her TV series ‘Pan Am’ in 2011 and got married in October 2013.