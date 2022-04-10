Actor Amber Heard announced that she will be taking a break from social media for several weeks ahead of her April 11 defamation case trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The ‘Aquaman’ actor took to her Instagram handle on Saturday night and posted a long note for her fans announcing that she is taking a social media break.

“I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court,” Heard noted.

“Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power,” her statement further reads.

The actress continued the statement, writing that she has “always maintained a love for Johnny” and that living out the details of their former life together in the public eye “brings me great pain.”

“At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I’ve been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever,” she concluded the statement.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star and ‘Aquaman’ actor were married in February 2015 and confirmed their split in May 2016.

After filing for divorce later that month, Heard filed a domestic violence restraining order against Depp and brought photographic evidence of the alleged abuse she suffered, as per US magazine.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for Washington Post titled, “I spoke up against sexual violence -- and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” Apart from describing a history of abuse from a young age, Heard mentioned experiencing domestic abuse, without mentioning Depp’s name in the article.