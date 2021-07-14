Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Image Credit: Shutterstock

Months after his split from ex-fiancee Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis has finally spoken publicly about the break-up — even though he says he doesn’t fully understand what happened.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” the actor said in an interview with GQ. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

Jason Sudeikis arrives at the premiere for the movie "Driven" in Los Angeles, California, US, July 29, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Sudeikis, 45, and Wilde, 37, announced the end of the relationship in November 2020 after over seven years together and having two children, Otis and Daisy.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ star’s GQ interview was the first time he has addressed the break-up, and said it’s “an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavour to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

In January 2021, Wilde made headlines when she was spotted holding hands with Harry Styles while attending a wedding together. The former One Direction singer stars in Wilde’s movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, which she acted in and directed. They were also seen kissing and lounging together on a boat while on holiday in Italy earlier this month.