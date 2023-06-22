The third season of the glossy action-drama series ‘Paper Empire’ will be filmed entirely in AlUla later this year.

Created and directed by Robert Gillings, the episodes will see returning high-profile cast including Robert Davi, Denise Richards, Kelsey Grammar, Carole Alt, Helena Mattsson, Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer, Richard Grieco, Robert Knepper, Steve Guttenberg among a host of returning and guest stars.

The series is produced by Robert Gillings, Michael Tadross Jr, Bernard Salzman and Edward Pershing who have already embarked on pre-production activities in AlUla, with filming set to commence later this year.

The show follows Laurence Fintch (Robert Davi), who wants to be the world’s financial saviour. In his attempt to create the singular dominant cryptocurrency, he develops an algorithm that inadvertently opens a digital black hole that he calls “digital limbo”. Eventually, his attempt to merge all currencies and corner the world banks spiral out of control bringing forth a Financial Armageddon. After his arrest, his technology is being investigated by the CIA and the FBI, who uncovers a web of deceit and corruption far beyond his actions. With the help of his inequitable team — banker (Wesley Snipes) and behind-the-scenes business and life partner (Denise Richards) — even in jail, Laurence continues to be the mastermind behind the global financial conspiracy. As the investigation unfolds, the digital breadcrumbs lead to Swiss banker, Oliver London (Kelsey Grammer).

When the stakes get higher and the danger more intense, Laurence must make difficult choices and take bold actions to stay one step ahead of his many enemies.

The team is thrilled about filming in AlUla.

“As the creator of ‘Paper Empire’ it’s extremely exciting to develop the storyline of the show and begin filming season three in the ancient oasis city of AlUla. AlUla is called ‘The Worlds Masterpiece’ for a very good reason, and I spent days scouting it’s golden sands and sandstone arches, historic Old Town, founded in 6BC, the ancient Tombs of Hegra, a UNESCO site and, the largest glass building in the world, The Maraya Concert Hall. I was impressed by the professionalism, and hospitality provided and immediately inspired by the capabilities of Film AlUla and Film AlUla’s Executive Director, Charlene Deleon-Jones on my trip. For me, real life experiences are my creative fuel as I wrote a new episode “Lawrence of Arabia” on the plane travelling home,” said Robert Gillings, Creator and Director, in a statement.

Film AlUla has hosted 754 production-days since opening in 2020. Movies have included ‘Kandahar’, directed by Ric Roman Waugh and starring Gerard Butler, which was the first major Hollywood feature to shoot almost entirely in AlUla; the Iraq war story Cherry, starring Tom Holland and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; and Norah, the first Saudi feature film to be shot at AlUla and featuring an all-Saudi cast and over 40 per cent Saudi crew.