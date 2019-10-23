Authorities found actor passed out behind the wheel of his car

Henry Thomas, former child star of ‘ET the Extra-Terrestrial’ fame, was arrested on Monday in Oregon on a DUI charge.

According to Tualatin police, authorities found Thomas passed out behind the wheel of his car after they responded to a call from a concerned passer-by about a suspicious vehicle. The Tualatin PD said on Tuesday that Thomas’ vehicle was not moving and had apparently sat idle through multiple light cycles at an intersection.

Tualatin police took Thomas into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas was admitted to the Washington County Jail at 1.48am and released at 9.37am on Tuesday.

His court date is scheduled for November 1 at 8.30am.

After his star-making turn as the alien-loving Elliott in Steven Spielberg’s ‘ET,’ Thomas has gone on to appear in several films and TV shows, including ‘11:14,’ ‘Legends of the Fall,’ ‘Cloak & Dagger’ and, most recently, Netflix’s horror anthology series ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’

He’s set to star next in the upcoming thriller ‘Dreamkatcher,’ which is in post-production and scheduled for release in January. He also will play superhero doctor Charles McNider in DC Comics’ ‘Stargirl,’ which is currently filming, according to IMDb.