The outlet has received flak for its early coverage of the tragedy

Image Credit:

Ellen Pompeo has let her feelings be known in the wake of TMZ’s early coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death, citing website founder Harvey Levin’s practices as an example of “white male privilege” and calling the outlet’s behaviour abusive toward women.

“I wonder why police departments give @HarveyLevinTMZ all this sensitive info I wonder why @HarveyLevinTMZ puts out photos of women who have been attacked or assaulted. ... Who were victims? Exploiting women who have been abused ... why is this guy still in business at all?,” the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress wondered on Twitter after calling on her followers to sign a petition seeking the cancellation of the TMZ television TV show.

“So many questions I have ... if we are not tolerating abuse anymore ... shouldn’t we be calling this out? Exploiting women who have been abused ... exploiting the brutal sudden death of peoples loved ones is certainly emotional abuse ... I call times up on his behaviour,” she continued.

“For decades tabloid media emotionally abuses women and we are their biggest audience,” she added.

Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami had slammed “a media outlet” in a tweet Sunday for publishing news of Bryant’s death before law enforcement had officially identified all the victims of the helicopter crash and notified their next of kin.

The next day, in a televised news conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva scolded TMZ by name for its actions.

FILE - In this June 7, 2009, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Image Credit: AP

“It would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved one ... perished and you learn about it from TMZ. That is just wholly inappropriate,” he said.

Then on Tuesday, TMZ’s Levin stated in a radio interview that he “wasn’t sure” what the sheriff’s department was talking about, as he said “Kobe’s people” had assured him that the retired NBA star’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was aware of the news before his website published it.

He told KNX In-Depth that it was a fair point that the other victims’ families might not have been notified yet, but seemed to think the Bryant news outweighed those concerns.

Levin said TMZ had confirmed the news with Bryant’s camp Sunday after he was tipped off to the 9.47am crash by a longtime law enforcement source.

“We dealt with Kobe’s people for an hour before we published this story and we were told very clearly that she had been notified,” Levin said.

Later, he challenged the interviewer as to whether his news outlet would have waited hours before publishing the story.

Pompeo on Twitter implied that “steady streams of cash” to law enforcement were involved in TMZ’s newsgathering process but defended other first responders against suggestions that they might be the source of leaks. “They are real heros and I work with so many of them and they are discreet and amazing,” she tweeted.

She went on to imply that staff members at certain airlines were on the take as well when it came to paparazzi awaiting celebrities at the airport.