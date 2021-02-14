It’s official. After weeks of solid speculation and piecing things together from their tell-all social media posts, Hollywood director Christopher McQuarrie has finally confirmed that Abu Dhabi was his playground for the last few months as he filmed Tom Cruise’s much-anticipated ‘Mission Impossible’ 7 and 8 with great success.
“Grace and graciousness, magic and majesty, hospitality and hope. One of the many challenges we’ve faced on our journey, none will be greater than outshining the gifts Abu Dhabi has given us ... Now back to London for a few finishing touches. All aboard for your greatest challenge yet,” posted McQuarrie on his Instagram account on February 14.
He also thanked the government of Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission for their unrelenting support.
Since January 21, the celebrated director has been posting pictures from the UAE, including a picture of him from behind a monitor on the back of a private plane. Images of the director working in the desert along with an image of a hooded, masked person — presumably Cruise himself — had given the rumours of him filming in this region great momentum.
Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, who starred as Ilsa Faust, a former MI6 agent, in ‘Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation’, also posted images of the Abu Dhabi desert, along with a picture of her lounging by a hotel pool. Now it’s all out in the open.
“On behalf of our entire cast and crew, sincerest and most heartfelt thanks to the Government of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mohamed Al Mubarak, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, twofour54, Etihad Airways and CEO Tony Douglas, ADAC and CEO Shareef Al Hashmi, HM Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody, The United States Marine Corp and all our incredible military personnel ... And of course, thanks to our extraordinary local cast, crew and the very fine people of Abu Dhabi. We shall most sincerely miss you until we see you again,” posted McQuarrie in his UAE appreciation post.
Meanwhile, Cruise was recently spotted in the UAE along with his friend Ahmad Al Shaikh at his private residence. But the posts have now been deleted.
The ‘MI7/MI8’ shoot is one of the most high-profile projects being filmed in this region amidst the pandemic.
Read more
- Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan, Kichcha Sudeepa: All the stars spotted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi
- Is Tom Cruise shooting ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ in Abu Dhabi, while Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathan’ is filmed in Dubai?
- Tom Cruise shouts at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ crew for breaking COVID-19 protocol
- Why Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan won’t stay away from the UAE
- Why Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan can’t stay away from the UAE
It’s not the first time that the ‘Mission Impossible’ crew has chosen this region to execute their deadly stunt sequences. In 2011, Cruise’s hit character, Ethan Hunt, scaled the Burj Khalifa and filmed a scene where he was seen hanging off the iconic building.