McQuarrie took to his Instagram account to thank the UAE authorities for their support

Tom Cruise Image Credit: AFP

It’s official. After weeks of solid speculation and piecing things together from their tell-all social media posts, Hollywood director Christopher McQuarrie has finally confirmed that Abu Dhabi was his playground for the last few months as he filmed Tom Cruise’s much-anticipated ‘Mission Impossible’ 7 and 8 with great success.

“Grace and graciousness, magic and majesty, hospitality and hope. One of the many challenges we’ve faced on our journey, none will be greater than outshining the gifts Abu Dhabi has given us ... Now back to London for a few finishing touches. All aboard for your greatest challenge yet,” posted McQuarrie on his Instagram account on February 14.

He also thanked the government of Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission for their unrelenting support.

Director Christopher McQuarrie Image Credit: Agencies

Since January 21, the celebrated director has been posting pictures from the UAE, including a picture of him from behind a monitor on the back of a private plane. Images of the director working in the desert along with an image of a hooded, masked person — presumably Cruise himself — had given the rumours of him filming in this region great momentum.

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, who starred as Ilsa Faust, a former MI6 agent, in ‘Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation’, also posted images of the Abu Dhabi desert, along with a picture of her lounging by a hotel pool. Now it’s all out in the open.

“On behalf of our entire cast and crew, sincerest and most heartfelt thanks to the Government of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mohamed Al Mubarak, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, twofour54, Etihad Airways and CEO Tony Douglas, ADAC and CEO Shareef Al Hashmi, HM Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody, The United States Marine Corp and all our incredible military personnel ... And of course, thanks to our extraordinary local cast, crew and the very fine people of Abu Dhabi. We shall most sincerely miss you until we see you again,” posted McQuarrie in his UAE appreciation post.

Meanwhile, Cruise was recently spotted in the UAE along with his friend Ahmad Al Shaikh at his private residence. But the posts have now been deleted.

The ‘MI7/MI8’ shoot is one of the most high-profile projects being filmed in this region amidst the pandemic.