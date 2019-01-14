Winners of the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:
Film: ‘Roma’
Actor: Christian Bale, ‘Vice’
Actress: TIE, Glenn Close, ‘The Wife’ and Lady Gaga, ‘A Star Is Born’
Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, ‘Green Book’
Supporting actress: Regina King, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
Young actor:/actress: Elsie Fisher, ‘Eighth Grade’
Acting ensemble: ‘The Favourite’
Director: Alfonso Cuaron, ‘Roma’
Original screenplay: Paul Schrader, ‘First Reformed’
Adapted screenplay: Barry Jenkins, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, ‘Roma’
Production design: ‘Black Panther’
Editing: ‘First Man’
Costume design: ‘Black Panther’
Hair and makeup: ‘Vice’
Visual effects: ‘Black Panther’
Animated feature: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’
Action movie: ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’
Comedy: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’
Actor, comedy: Christian Bale, ‘Vice’
Actress, comedy: Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’
Sci-fi or horror: ‘A Quiet Place’
Foreign language: ‘Roma’
Song: ‘Shallow;, ‘A Star Is Born’
Score: ‘First Man’, Justin Hurwitz
Drama series: ‘The Americans’
Actor, drama series: Matthew Rhys, ‘The Americans’
Actress, drama series: Sandra Oh, ‘Killing Eve’
Supporting actor, drama series: Noah Emmerich, ‘The Americans’
Supporting actress, drama series: Thandie Newton, ‘Westworld’
Comedy series: ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’
Actor, comedy series: Bill Hader, ‘Barry’
Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Supporting actor, comedy series: Henry Winkler, ‘Barry’
Supporting actress, comedy series: Alex Borstein, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Limited series: ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’
TV movie: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’
Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’
Actress in a TV movie or limited series: TIE: Amy Adams, ‘Sharp Objects’ and Patricia Arquette, ‘Escape at Dannemora’
Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ben Whishaw, ‘A Very English Scandal’
Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Patricia Clarkson, ‘Sharp Objects’
Animated series: ‘BoJack Horseman’