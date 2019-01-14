Michelle Yeoh, from left, Awkwafina, Constance Wu and Gemma Chan pose in the press room with the best comedy award for "Crazy Rich Asians" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

24th Critics Choice Awards - Show - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Glenn Close reacts as she accepts the award for Best Actress for her work in "The Wife" in a tie with Lady Gaga for "A Star is Born." REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Image Credit: REUTERS

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Caroline Aaron, Rachel Brosnahan -- holding the the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' -- Marin Hinkle, and Kevin Pollak pose in the press room during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for best actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Amy Adams, left, and Patricia Arquette accept the award, a tie, for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Adams won for her role in "Sharp Objects" and Arquette won for her role in "Escape at Dannemora." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Elsie Fisher accepts the award for best young actor/actress for "Eighth Grade" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Nicolas Celis, Alfonso Cuaron, Yalitza Aparicio, Adam Gough, Marina De Tavira, Jeff Skoll, and Eugenio Caballero accept the Best Picture award for 'Roma' onstage during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

24th Critics Choice Awards - Show - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Viola Davis (L) presents Claire Foy with the third annual #SeeHer Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake Image Credit: REUTERS

Darren Criss poses in the press room with the award for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

24th Critics Choice Awards - Show - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor for his work in "Vice." REUTERS/Mike Blake Image Credit: REUTERS

Barry Jenkins poses in the press room with the award for best adapted screenplay for "If Beale Street Could Talk" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

24th Critics Choice Awards - Show - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Actress Sandra Oh accepts the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "Killing Eve." REUTERS/Mike Blake Image Credit: REUTERS