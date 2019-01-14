24th Critics Choice Awards – Photo Room – Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Lady Gaga poses backstage with her Best Song award for "Shallow" and Best Actress award for "A Star is Born". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Image Credit: REUTERS

Winners of the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:

Film: ‘Roma’

Actor: Christian Bale, ‘Vice’

Actress: TIE, Glenn Close, ‘The Wife’ and Lady Gaga, ‘A Star Is Born’

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, ‘Green Book’

Supporting actress: Regina King, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Young actor:/actress: Elsie Fisher, ‘Eighth Grade’

Acting ensemble: ‘The Favourite’

Director: Alfonso Cuaron, ‘Roma’

Original screenplay: Paul Schrader, ‘First Reformed’

Adapted screenplay: Barry Jenkins, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, ‘Roma’

Production design: ‘Black Panther’

Editing: ‘First Man’

Costume design: ‘Black Panther’

Hair and makeup: ‘Vice’

Visual effects: ‘Black Panther’

Animated feature: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Action movie: ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’

Comedy: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Actor, comedy: Christian Bale, ‘Vice’

Actress, comedy: Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’

Sci-fi or horror: ‘A Quiet Place’

Foreign language: ‘Roma’

Song: ‘Shallow;, ‘A Star Is Born’

Score: ‘First Man’, Justin Hurwitz

Drama series: ‘The Americans’

Actor, drama series: Matthew Rhys, ‘The Americans’

Actress, drama series: Sandra Oh, ‘Killing Eve’

Supporting actor, drama series: Noah Emmerich, ‘The Americans’

Supporting actress, drama series: Thandie Newton, ‘Westworld’

Comedy series: ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Actor, comedy series: Bill Hader, ‘Barry’

Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Supporting actor, comedy series: Henry Winkler, ‘Barry’

Supporting actress, comedy series: Alex Borstein, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Limited series: ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’

TV movie: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’

Actress in a TV movie or limited series: TIE: Amy Adams, ‘Sharp Objects’ and Patricia Arquette, ‘Escape at Dannemora’

Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ben Whishaw, ‘A Very English Scandal’

Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Patricia Clarkson, ‘Sharp Objects’

Animated series: ‘BoJack Horseman’ 

Michelle Yeoh, from left, Awkwafina, Constance Wu and Gemma Chan pose in the press room with the best comedy award for "Crazy Rich Asians" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
24th Critics Choice Awards - Show - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Glenn Close reacts as she accepts the award for Best Actress for her work in "The Wife" in a tie with Lady Gaga for "A Star is Born." REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Image Credit: REUTERS
SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Caroline Aaron, Rachel Brosnahan -- holding the the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' -- Marin Hinkle, and Kevin Pollak pose in the press room during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP
Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for best actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Amy Adams, left, and Patricia Arquette accept the award, a tie, for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Adams won for her role in "Sharp Objects" and Arquette won for her role in "Escape at Dannemora." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Elsie Fisher accepts the award for best young actor/actress for "Eighth Grade" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 13: (L-R) Nicolas Celis, Alfonso Cuaron, Yalitza Aparicio, Adam Gough, Marina De Tavira, Jeff Skoll, and Eugenio Caballero accept the Best Picture award for 'Roma' onstage during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP
24th Critics Choice Awards - Show - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Viola Davis (L) presents Claire Foy with the third annual #SeeHer Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake Image Credit: REUTERS
Darren Criss poses in the press room with the award for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
24th Critics Choice Awards - Show - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Christian Bale accepts the award for Best Actor for his work in "Vice." REUTERS/Mike Blake Image Credit: REUTERS
Barry Jenkins poses in the press room with the award for best adapted screenplay for "If Beale Street Could Talk" at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
24th Critics Choice Awards - Show - Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 13, 2019 - Actress Sandra Oh accepts the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "Killing Eve." REUTERS/Mike Blake Image Credit: REUTERS
Tom Rob Smith and the cast and crew of "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" accept the award for best limited series at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
