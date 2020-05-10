Idris Elba Image Credit: Reuters

British actor Idris Elba, who battled the coronavirus this year, has lent his voice to a new song about black men and mental health that will benefit pandemic relief efforts.

Elba is featured on the song ‘Kings’ by Kosine, a singer-songwriter-producer best known for crafting hits for Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. Kosine, whose real name is Marcos Palacios, is one-half of the production duo Da Internz.

Elba delivers a spoken word performance on ‘Kings’, which over the weekend.

“This song looks at mental health, mental enrichment. We should stay away from conspiracies as they are a collision of fear and ignorance, two factors that erode our mental health,” Elba wrote on his Instagram page about ‘Kings’.

The Golden Globe-winning actor has dipped his toe in music multiple times: He’s released several EPs, performed as an DJ (even at Coachella) and co-produced a song on Jay-Z’s 2007 album, ‘American Gangster’ Elba also appeared on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ sophomore album ‘This Unruly Mess I’ve Made’, while audio from an Elba interview is featured on Taylor Swift’s ‘London Boy’, a song from her latest album ‘Lover’.

Kosine, who worked on songs for Nas, Ella Mai, John Legend and Ludacris, said a portion of the proceeds from ‘Kings’ will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.