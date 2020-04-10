Singer says she is ‘in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines’

This Sept. 10, 2019 file photo shows Halsey at the Spring/Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty show, in New York. Image Credit: AP

Pop star Halsey has donated 100,000 face masks to four California medical facilities.

Halsey announced the news on Instagram, saying she was “in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines.” She says she worked with Orange International Inc to source the FDA-certified three-ply masks from a factory in Guangzhou, China.

The masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC-USC Medical Center and Martin Luther King Jr Community Hospital