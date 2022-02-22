TAB 200301 COURTNEY COX1-1583047708661
Courteney Cox in a file photo Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ahead of the launch of her new comedy-horror TV show ‘Shining Vale’, actor Courteney Cox admitted getting facial fillers in the past and opened up about why her attitude towards cosmetic procedures changed.

In a recent interview with a media outlet, Cox recalled facing side effects of cosmetic treatments, CNN reported.

Courteney Cox with Matthew Perry on 'Friends' Image Credit: NBC

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that (youthfulness) for years. And I didn’t realise that, oh [expletive], I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now,” she revealed.

The ‘Friends’ star added: “The scrutiny is intense, but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself.”

Courteney Cox in 'Shining Vale' Image Credit: Starz

Coming back to ‘Shining Vale’, the project will feature her as a depressed erotic novelist who moves from New York City to rural Connecticut with her family.

‘Shining Vale’ will air on Starz in the US from March 6. A UAE release date has yet to be announced.

