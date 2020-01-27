Film which was partially shot in Dubai has been pushed back to restrict spread of disease

Superstar Jackie Chan talks to the media about his latest movie Vanguard at Dubai Studio City on 18th March 2019.

The release of Jackie Chan’s latest film ‘Vanguard’, filmed partially in Dubai, has been pushed back due to the deadly coronavirus breakout in China.

All worldwide releases of the film have been postponed, including the UAE. The film was initially set to release locally on Thursday. But it has been pulled from schedules in China and abroad.

Studios behind seven upcoming Chinese releases, originally meant to screen during the lucrative Lunar New Year holiday, made the decision to delay their films to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus in cinema halls.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, has so far killed 80 people, as per reports.