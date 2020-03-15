‘O’ at the Bellagio, ‘KA’ at MGM Grand, ‘The Beatles LOVE’ at the Mirage effected

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 14: Building wraps for the The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil show are shown on the exterior of The Mirage Hotel & Casino as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cirque du Soleil announced that it is temporarily suspending all six of its Las Vegas shows beginning tomorrow as well as around the world to help stop the spread of the virus. Several employees at MGM Resorts International, which owns The Mirage, have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. MGM Resorts International employees who can will start working from home next week. MGM has closed all nightclubs, dayclubs, buffets, spas, gyms and salons at its properties in Las Vegas and on Monday, it will close 150 food and beverage outlets and furloughs and layoffs will begin. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY Image Credit: AFP

Cirque du Soleil, creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas, said on Saturday that it is temporarily suspending its productions in Las Vegas as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the company said it made the decision based on public health authorities calling for people to limit their social interactions to stop the spread of the virus.

The shows that will be cancelled effective Sunday are ‘O’ at the Bellagio, ‘KA’ at MGM Grand, ‘The Beatles LOVE’ at the Mirage, ‘Mystere’ at Treasure Island, ‘Zumanity’ at New York-New York and ‘Michael Jackson ONE’ at Mandalay Bay.

Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras, Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver, and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth also are cancelled.

Also Saturday, the long-running Penn & Teller comedy/magic show has been cancelled effective immediately.

Penn Jilette tweeted: “Out of concern and love for our audiences, & well, concern and love for everyone — we will be cancelling our shows starting tonight for the next few weeks Hope to be back on stage soon when gathering is once again responsible. Let’s all take care of ourselves & each other. Love.”

Late on Saturday night, magician David Copperfield, another Vegas mainstay, tweeted that he is suspending his shows.