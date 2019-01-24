The Atlantic on Wednesday published a lengthy article based on a 12-month investigation. It details the stories of four alleged victims who said they were seduced and molested by the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ director while underage. Three of the men spoke on the condition of anonymity. Victor Valdovinos said he was molested by Singer on the set of 1998’s ‘Apt Pupil’ when he was in the seventh grade.